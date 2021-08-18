Kazuma Kiryu Joins the Gang in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

The first two Super Monkey Ball titles are coming to modern hardware and bringing with them a slew of new roster members. In addition to Sonic, we’re also getting Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series. While the normal monkey-based cast goes after bananas, Kiryu’s stages are littered with the health-boosting Staminan X drinks. Kiryu is an odd addition to Monkey Ball – but a logical one when you consider that Studio Ryu Ga Gotoku is crafting this remake of the SMB’s best-reviewed entries. Sega is going all-in on Banana Mania, which hits all consoles and PC on October 5. It will be available both digitally and physically on consoles, and digitally on PC.