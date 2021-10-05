Kingdom Hearts’ Sora is the Final Addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

In what has apparently been years in the making, Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series is joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. Ever since Smash was released for Wii U and 3DS, fans were able to submit their picks for who they wanted to be included in the series. According to Masahiro Sakurai, Sora was the most popular and now dreams have come true.

Sora’s gameplay and attacks were shown during the announcement. He wields the signature Keyblade and can use assorted magic attacks. Sora is a lightweight character meaning he has incredible air recovery and jumping height but can be launched easily. With Sora comes a new stage, a floating platform that flies around Hollow Bastion. It shows different characters from the Kingdom Hearts series (not Disney) on alternating stained glass-inspired backgrounds.

Additionally, three new Mii Fighter costumes were announced. An Octoling and Judd hat from Splatoon and a gunner Doom Slayer costume will be available. Sakurai showed examples of amiibo for Minecraft’s Steve and Alex with confirmation Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra and Kazuya are in the works.

With Sora being the final fighter to the game, that doesn’t mean updates won’t be made. Balancing and tweaking of gameplay is to be expected along with integration of amiibo functions for those still to come. Plus, it seems like Spirits and other small additions are also likely. You can watch the entire reveal below and play as Sora starting October 19.