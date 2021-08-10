Lab Rat Heading to Xbox Series X For More Experiments

Chump Squad’s latest puzzle game, Lab Rat, is all about a metrics-obsessed AI known as S.A.R.A. that tries to gather data on humans by having them solve countless puzzles. So far, the game has only been announced for a PC release, but can one platform truly help deliver S.A.R.A. all the test subjects that they need? Arguably not, hence why it was revealed during the recent ID@Xbox Indie Showcase today that Lab Rat will be heading to the Xbox Series X as well.

We’ve discussed Lab Rat earlier this year, and how its well-crafted block-pushing puzzles blend well with its satirical vibes and various gameplay twists. Some of these twists are glimpsed in the new trailer below, though it also suggests that a few of them are the result of one stray laser, one that might lead to S.A.R.A. becoming a bit more unstable…Lab Rat is due out in Spring 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X, but for those who can’t wait that long, you can sign up for the closed beta, which will take place on Steam ahead of the game’s launch.