Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society Rises on February 14

Fans of dungeon crawlers now only have a few more months to enter Nippon Ichi Software’s next entry in their Labyrinth series. Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society launches for PC, PlayStation and Switch on November 14, and it’s looking like it’s story will be at least as interesting as that of Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk. At least, if this new story trailer is anything to go by.

This time, fans will be exploring the infinite labyrinth as Eureka de Soleil, a talented medium under the tutelage of master witch Madame Marta. Their goal is simple: scour the depth of the maze and gather as many powerful items as possible before their competition can. The labyrinth won’t give up its treasures easily though, so players will still have to put together powerful raiding teams to get the job done.