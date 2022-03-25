Latest Costume DLC for Fuga: Melodies of Steel is Now Available

Ever wanted to make the adorable assortment of furry children in Fuga: Melodies of Steel look a little more threatening? Well the latest DLC allows just that to happen, as players can dress them up in traditional Japanese warrior outfits. The Way of the Sword custom pack dresses up all 12 children in delightfully adorable outfits with a warrior twist. So as strong as it may make them look, they’re still just adorable kids fighting for their lives.

The Fuga: Melodies of Steel Way of the Sword DLC is available now. Check out the teaser for it below: