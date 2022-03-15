Latest Ghostwire: Tokyo Trailer Shows Off Next-Gen PS5 Features

Yesterday, we had a deep look at the first dozen or so hours of Tango GameWorks’ upcoming Ghostwire: Tokyo, covering everything from the enjoyable traversal to the stunning graphics. But since the game has built up a bit of a reputation as a potential killer console exclusive for the PlayStation 5, there’s still the matter of how the game will utilize any of the PS5’s next-gen features. Thankfully, Tango and Bethesda are prepared for that with one more trailer showcasing what you can expect from this version, as seen below.

We’ve seen its visual prowess before in the past, but this latest clip also showcases the adaptive triggers come into play during combat with the supernatural, be it via Ethereal Weaving or bow and arrow. Then there’s the haptic feedback, which allows players to feel everything from the closing of spirit gates to drops of rain. Finally, there’s the way the spirit inhabiting our protagonist’s head communicates with them, which manifests through the controller’s speaker here. It all seems to make for a pretty impressive adventure on the PS5, and we’ll see if these enhancements pay off when Ghostwire: Tokyo comes out on March 23.