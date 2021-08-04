Rainbow Six Extraction Invades Siege in Latest Limited Time Event

Last month, Ubisoft announced that two of their upcoming games would be delayed, with Rainbow Six Extraction receiving the more substantial delay that pushed the game out of 2021.

While the delay will help give the developer more time to polish various aspects of the game, the French publisher has provided eager fans with a new way to get introduced to the sci-fi elements of Extraction. The newest limited time event for Rainbow Six Siege is called Containment, which is live now and runs until August 24, and takes place on a modified version of the Consulate map, as shown off in the trailer below. As part of Containment, players will be able to partake in Nest Extraction, where attackers try to destroy the nest of the defenders, who are alien shapeshifters made to look like members of the REACT agency that can only use melee attacks. The Containment event will also introduce 33 new in-game items, such as uniforms and weapon skins, that can be purchased or unlocked with in-game currency.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, while Extraction will release on the same platforms in January 2022.