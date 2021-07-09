Latest Sonic Colors Ultimate Trailer Highlights New Features

Back in May, SEGA revealed that the 2010 title Sonic Colors would be receiving a remaster that would upgrade the presentation of the game, boasting a 4K 60 FPS performance on most (but not all) platforms.

Now, developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment has shared a deeper look at the additional new features coming to Sonic Colors Ultimate, which are shown off in the trailer below. Rival Rush is a brand new mode that pits Sonic against Metal Sonic in a race to the finish for unlockable rewards, such as those found in the store including “unique boosts, auras, shoes and gloves for Sonic.” The remaster will also add a new Wisp called Jade Ghost, which enables Sonic to “fly around and pass through solid objects to reach hidden areas”, in addition to quality of life changes such as customizable controls, Tails saves and a fully remixed soundtrack.

Sonic Colors Ultimate is set to launch on September 7 for PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.