Learn More About Characters for the Upcoming PS5 Release of The Caligula Effect: Overdose

Tons of fans are excited to get to dive back into the digital world of The Caligula Effect: Overdose, or simply visit it for the very first time! For those who have no idea what they’re getting into we got a brand new trailer introducing characters that players will meet on their journey to escape the world they’re trapped in. It’s up to this wildly unlikely group to put a stop to the idol μ (pronounced Muse) and make sure she understands that not everything is as great as it seems in the world she’s created.

The PS5 version of The Caligula Effect: Overdose launches on May 30. Check out the latest trailer below: