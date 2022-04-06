Learn More About the Murderer’s Paradise in the Latest Trailer for Yurukill: The Calumination Games

There are murderer’s abound in the waters and it’s going to take a lot more thinking to get out of these sticky situations. The brand new puzzle murder mystery from NIS America known as Yurukill is here with a brand new story trailer detailing the wide variety of characters, looks at some puzzles and how things are likely to play out along the way. Only one person can make it out alive, and its up to the player to make the right choices and see where their actions end up leading them.

Yurukill: The Calumination Games is launching on July 5 for Nintendo Switch and Playstation Systems. Check out the brand new trailer below: