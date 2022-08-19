Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Premiers in Japan this Fall

Legend of Mana saw a successful port launch not that long ago, and along with it the announcement of an upcoming anime focused around the story many love so dearly. Now we’ve finally gotten a first look not only at the animation, but a date for when it will begin airing in Japan. As of right now there’s no word on where or if it will be simulcast with subtitles upon release and of course at this time no plans for a dubbed project either. Hopefully we’re learn more in the coming months as it’s aiming to begin airing on October 7.

Those interested in getting a sneak peak can check out the short teaser trailer below: