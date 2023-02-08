Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition Revealed

The wait for Breath of the Wild’s sequel has been highly anticipated, but today’s new Nintendo Direct shed more light on details with a new trailer and reveal of the game’s Collector’s Edition. The robust collection features a steel book case with the game, a steel poster featuring the game’s key art, a pin set of four pins and an artbook all wrapped in a Collector’s Edition box. No prices have dropped for this edition, however it has been announced the base game will cost $70. The Collector’s Edition of Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on May 12 for Nintendo Switch.

Take a look at the unveiling below: