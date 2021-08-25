LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed to 2022, New Trailer Dropped

Traveller’s Tales and WB Games today dropped a new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and confirmed another delay.

Players can explore the Star Wars galaxy and play through all nine-mainline films when LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches spring 2022. It is another delay, pushing the game out of the fall 2021 window and into 2022. Originally, the game was meant to launch holiday 2020 before being pushed to spring 2021 and then holiday 2021. To help soften the blow, Traveller’s Tales also dropped a new trailer showcasing new gameplay and locations.

Gameplay is pulled from all three eras. The game covers all events from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace through Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. You’ll duel Count Dooku, train with Yoda, and master the Force as Rey. The trailer also provides a look at the Galactic Map, which features a wide array of locations from the series.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches March 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.