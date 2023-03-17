Listen Closely to the Musical Launch Trailer for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

From a small teaser demo in Bayonetta 3 to a fully fledged surprise reveal of Bayonetta Origins this brand new spin-off in the series has continually taken fans by surprise! Now they can get ready to really dive in with the musical launch trailer for its release! Enjoy the song Together in the Moonlit Forest which is featured in the title itself in a charming orchestral performance that fans can get a charming behind the scenes look at! It’s always nice to learn more about some of the wonderful video game music that often makes powerful experiences along the way and this is no different.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is out now for Nintendo Switch. Check out the awesome launch trailer below: