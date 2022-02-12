Live A Live Remake Receives Character Overview Trailer

For the first time ever fans in the west are going to get to experience the cult-classic RPG, Live A Live. This title is not just its first time being released in English officially, but is also an entire remake from the ground up making it likely to be the best possible way to experience this. With the announcement having been such a thrill it’s no surprise we’ve gotten a little bit more of a taste with the brand new character trailer which teases just a little bit more of each character players can look forward to experiencing playing without being too revealing about what’s to come.

Live A Live is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 22. Check out the brand new character trailer below: