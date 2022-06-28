Live A Live Receives New Trailer, Demo Available Now

There’s no shortage of fans looking forward to the never-released in english JRPG known as Live A Live and they seem to really be preparing for players to enjoy their time with it. The latest trailer unveiled some very important details, specifically that Switch players will be able to try out a demo going down three different paths that transfers over into the full release. This will allow people to really get a taste of what they’re in for and prepare for the never before played adventure. To top it all off, Nintendo has even shared a full Treehouse based exclusively around Live A Live for those who want to gleam more bits of information about the upcoming release.

Live A Live launches on July 22 for Nintendo Switch. Check out the full Treehouse for the upcoming JRPG below: