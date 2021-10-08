Look Back on the Pokemon TCG in Style with the Celebrations Set

It’s been 25 years since the Pokemon TCG first began, and in order to celebrate just that the latest set of cards is looking back at many iconic memories throughout the years. From absolute classics to competitive powerhouses, this set celebrates 25 years of history for all sorts of fans. The brand new cards included focus on the iconic legendaries, in addition to some rare Mew cards for those who love the original mythical as well. Some lucky fans might even get their hands on the shining Mew who sparkles blue like no other.

TCG cards will be sold at various retailers but are available starting today. Check out the release trailer for Pokemon Celebrations below: