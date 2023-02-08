Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass to Bring New Courses, Character

Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass will zoom to Switch this upcoming Spring. The wave will feature eight new courses and a new character to play as. Of the new tracks, today’s Nintendo Direct unveiled a return to Yoshi’s Island with a new course. Not only will players experience their favorite island sights, but they’ll also be able to race the new track, and all others, with Birdo. Originally seen in Mario Kart Double Dash, Birdo makes her triumphant return to the karting scene with this new DLC. While a release date has not officially been announced, we can look forward to these updates in Spring 2023. Catch up with Mario Kart Deluxe 8 now, only on Nintendo Switch.