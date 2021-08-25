Marvel Midnight Suns Announced, Firaxis Games Developing

2K Games, Firaxis Games, and Marvel Entertainment today announced Marvel Midnight Suns.

After much speculation, 2K Games and Firaxis Games Marvel tactics-RPG is real. Announced during gamescom Opening Night Live, Marvel Midnight Suns puts players in the shoes of The Hunter, a brand new superhero designed in collaboration with Marvel. Players will customize her and lead Marvel’s roster of heroes into battle against Lilith, who serves as the main antagonist. Rising Suns will have 12 playable characters, including Wolverine, Iron Man, Magik, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Nico Minoru, Blade, Captain Marvel, and Ghost Rider.

Marvel Midnight Suns launches March 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Firaxis has announced that the gameplay reveal takes place on September 1.