Master Splinter Shows Off His Moves in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a mega hit franchise for decades having been the stars of numerous comic books, animated shows, video game and live action movies. They’ve never really gone away, always appealing to new audiences. Recently, Shredder’s Revenge was a game announced to be coming in 2022 featuring our favorite radical dudes, today a new roster addition has been revealed.

Master Splinter is the rat who tended and trained the young turtles. He has been their sensei since the beginning and now fights alongside his sons in video game form for the first time. Gameplay footage shows off spinning kicks and energy blasts as well as hand-to-hand combat. He may not be a teenager but he can still pack a punch.

Watch Master Splinter’s moves in the announcement trailer below in addition to a longer gameplay video with developer commentary.