Meet Familiar Faces in the Upcoming Film Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning

A few years back we got a film visiting the familiar cast of Digimon Adventure 01 in Last Evolution Kizuna. This took place with the cast of that anime as adults, but also on the side cast featured familiar faces seen in Digimon Adventure 02. We’ve known for a while now that a film following that group of six was in the works, but we finally got our actual first real look at it with an official teaser! Digimon Adventure 02 was notoriously a bit of a middle child between 01 and Tamers, but was still well beloved by the fanbase by giving us a lovable cast of characters and brand new partner Digimon everyone would come to know and love from the endearingly precious Veemon to the ridiculously perfect southern accent that made Armadillomon so iconic. The trailer gives us a look at a brand new character alongside the original cast, and it will be exciting to see just what exactly awaits these DigiDestined in their latest movie.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will be in theaters in Japan on October 27. Check out the teaser below: