Meet Lady Hellbender in New Cinematic for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Back at E3, Square Enix used a large portion of their press conference to reveal and showcase their latest game based on Marvel comics, which features everyone’s favorite dysfunctional space family, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Now, Eidos Montreal is ready to show off another look at their upcoming sci-fi action-adventure game, with a cinematic that can be seen below and picks up right after the events of the E3 demo. After players have chosen to use either Rocket or Groot as the prisoner to meet with a mysterious monster collector, Star-Lord and the crew come face-to-face with Lady Hellbender, the leader of the Hellraisers whose intentions may not be as clear as the squad originally believes.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launches on October 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.