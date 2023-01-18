Meet Park Beyond’s Antagonist in New Trailer

From Bandai Namco comes the colorfully vibrant new building simulator, Park Beyond. Create the park of your dreams while also paying attention to its financial status and popularity. As a “visioneer”, players will have to make sure their park turns a profit by keeping tabs on overall happiness and providing adequate service.

Yet as the park grows, keep an eye on CEO of Hemlock Consortium: Giles Hemlock. A self-proclaimed genius of management, he’ll use underhanded tactics to take the park down. His goal is to crush any joy and dreams under the heel of his profiting schemes. Park Beyond is set to release in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Check out the new Management Trailer below: