Meet the Infected of Dying Light 2 Stay Human in Latest Trailer

Techland today dropped a new trailer and details focused on the Infected players will face in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Dying Light players know what happens when the sun goes down. The Infected come out to roam the streets and prey upon any human stragglers. Their presence added lots of tension to night time runs in the first game, and it’ll be even more tense in the sequel. Techland today shared a new look at the Infected in Dying Light 2, including a new type, the Revenant.

They also shared a new gameplay video showing protagonist Aiden making his way through the abandoned GRE hospital. The gameplay showcases various types of Infected, stealth, and the types of harrowing chases players can expect when they finally get their hands on the game.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches December 7 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.