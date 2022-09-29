Meet the Latest New Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet

New Pokemon seem to be around every corner, and the latest adorable face comes looking familiar but entirely new! This brand new Pokemon is none other than Wiglett, a evolutionary spin-off of the well-beloved Diglett. Wiglett is a pure water type and lives close by bodies of water, taking on the appearance of an eel that buries underground and comes out as needed to attack or forage for food. While we don’t know anything about potential evolutions it’s likely safe to assume we’ll see it evolve once the full games release, and we can’t wait to see what Wiglett turns into!

Check out the official reveal for Wiglett below: