Meet the Wisps of Sonic Colors: Ultimate in Latest Trailer

Sega and Blind Squirrel Games today dropped a new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate focusing on the Wisps.

When it first debuted in 2010, Sonic Colors introduced players to the Wisps, colorful and mysterious creatures that would accompany Sonic on his adventure. When activated, each Wisp would bestow a different power on Sonic, giving him access to new powers and ways to explore the level. In Sonic Colors: Ultimate, the Wisps return, ready to bestow their powers on Sonic once again.

The new trailer highlights each of the Wisp’s powers. In total, there are nine Wisps in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, one more than the main game. That’s because Ultimate introduces the Jade Wisp to Sonic Colors. Originally a Team Sonic Racing exclusive, players can no harness the Jade Wisp’s phasing powers in Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Here’s a full list of every Wisp and their powers:

White Wisp – Fill your boost gauge and accelerate into super speeds, destroy obstacles and enemies in your path

– Fill your boost gauge and accelerate into super speeds, destroy obstacles and enemies in your path Cyan Wisp – Turn Sonic into a powerful cyan laser, move across the stage at lightning speed and zap enemies in your path

– Turn Sonic into a powerful cyan laser, move across the stage at lightning speed and zap enemies in your path Jade Wisp – Transform Sonic into a Jade ghost, fly around and phase through solid objects to reach hidden areas

– Transform Sonic into a Jade ghost, fly around and phase through solid objects to reach hidden areas Pink Wisp – Turn Sonic into a pink spike that can roll up walls and ceilings and attack enemies

– Turn Sonic into a pink spike that can roll up walls and ceilings and attack enemies Green Wisp – Transform Sonic into a green hover form to reach higher areas and float past treacherous obstacles

– Transform Sonic into a green hover form to reach higher areas and float past treacherous obstacles Orange Wisp – Turn Sonic into an orange rocket, blast into the air and reach unparalleled heights

– Turn Sonic into an orange rocket, blast into the air and reach unparalleled heights Blue Wisp – Switch blue rings and blue blocks to open new routes, turn Sonic into a blue cube to stomp down enemies

– Switch blue rings and blue blocks to open new routes, turn Sonic into a blue cube to stomp down enemies Yellow Wisp – Transform Sonic into a yellow drill and dig through the ground or torpedo through the water

– Transform Sonic into a yellow drill and dig through the ground or torpedo through the water Purple Wisp – Transform Sonic into a hungry purple frenzy and eat anything in your path

Sonic Colors: Ultimate launches September 7 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. To learn more about how the Jade Wisp is changing the game, be sure to check out our preview of the game.