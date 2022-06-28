Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Reveals Itself at Last

Mega Man fans are no shortage of excited when it comes to ports and collections for their franchise, which is why it was all the more puzzling that one of the largest collections was missing. Fortunately that will no longer be the case as we finally have confirmation of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection making its way onto the scene and allow fans new and old a way to enjoy these titles once more. Enjoy ten classic Battle Network titles complete with new features and options that will allow players to dive into these titles like never before. There’s new filter options, a massive image gallery and even access to the soundtracks to enjoy listening to! It seems like an absolute delight that players will love to get their hands on.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming to Switch, PS4 and PC in 2023. Check out the trailer for it below: