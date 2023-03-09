Megaton Musashi: Wired Makes its Mecha Debut in the West

It feels like the Mecha genre has been slowly growing in popularity over the past few years with the release of Daemon x Machina and the recently announced Armored Core 6 making splashes in the gaming sphere. Now it seems that Level-5 is also joining in the fray worldwide with the upcoming release of Megaton Musashi: Wired. Megaton Musashi X first released back in 2021 exclusively for Japan where it would go on to see regular updates throughout quite a bit of 2022. Now it’s been revealed we’re getting even more out of this title with the upcoming Megaton Musashi: Wired that’s planned to release worldwide! This mecha title will offer online multiplayer with crossplay so fans can enjoy regardless of where they like to play most! So far Megaton Musashi: Wired looks like a wonderful trip into anime mecha so it will be absolutely exciting to see all that it has to offer.

Megaton Musashi: Wired is launching on Switch, PlayStation and Steam with no release date announced yet. Check out the first teaser trailer in English below: