Metal Slug: Awakening Teases Release for Playstation Systems

Metal Slug has long been a well-loved franchise about fun tank-based action with a collection of iconic characters. Metal Slug: Awakening is planning to continue this trend with a brand new title that’s been in the works for a while. Although we already knew it was planned for mobile platforms, we now know it’s also aiming to release for both PS4 and PS5 as well. This will be great for classic fans of the franchise who maybe weren’t as keen to play on mobile, so they can enjoy it on Playstation how they like to the fullest.

There’s no set release date for Metal Slug: Awakening at this time, but check out the teaser for the PS4 and PS5 below: