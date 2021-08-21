Metroid Dread Receives Story Focused Trailer

Little teases and details about Metroid Dread have been coming out here and there from Nintendo, but it seems as though they were ready to share a little bit more about what to expect for Samus’ latest upcoming adventure. The trailer focuses on the X Parasite and the E.M.M.I that were sent to take care of it, only for them to end up going completely silent which eventually led Samus to their location. It seems things didn’t so smoothly which seemingly leaves Samus alone on the planet where her adventure will take off from there.

Metroid Dread launches on October 8 with another trailer planned for August 27. Check out the story trailer below: