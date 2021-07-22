Mighty Yell’s The Big Con Gets August Release

90’s teen crime adventure, The Big Con, is officially out next month. Developer Mighty Yell’s colorful-yet-sly title, has already left a good impression with us thus far. With its unapologetically “cool” 90’s aesthetic complete with a more open-ended style of play — all of which feed back into the fairly simple goal of accruing as much money as possible, by whatever means — The Big Con arrives on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC, on August 31.

You can see a snippet of how the game can pan out in the below trailer. Of course, gameplay isn’t entirely without some deviation, with opportunities to talk one’s way into (and out of) of a given situation, as well as making sure not to draw the suspicion of security during one’s adventures — or misadventures — throughout.