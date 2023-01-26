Minecraft Legends Gets Official Gameplay Trailer, Release Date

Minecraft has cemented itself as an important artifact of gaming culture. Beyond the base game itself, Minecraft has expanded to other genres with titles like Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft: Story Mode. Seeking to continue its expansion to other genres comes Minecraft Legends: an upcoming action-strategy game set in the Minecraft world. Players will travel through an overworld seeking treasures and perils. Facing off against familiar foes, players can team up with NPCs with options for cooperative play with others. Build, strategize and fight in Minecraft Legends coming to all platforms on April 18.

Get battle ready with the Official Gameplay Trailer below: