Minions Crash into Minecraft with the Latest DLC Pack on Switch

Ever wanted to live in the crazy world created by the Despicable Me franchise? Minecraft is here to deliver with brand new DLC that aims to bring the whacky shenanigans to those looking to enjoy a different take. Players can take on the role of Gru and befriend minions to use, make deadly or useful inventions and take on a slew of challenges that require crafty thinking to figure out. Gru might be a genius but he’d be nothing without his invaluable minions to really help him pull everything together.

The Minions DLC for Minecraft is available now. Check out the teaser trailer below: