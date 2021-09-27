Molten Tigrex, Dreadking Rathalos Coming Soon to Monster Hunter Stories 2

As we near the end of the title updates of Monster Hunter Stories 2 we’ve received the latest video highlight that goes over what we can expect in the next couple weeks. First up on September 30 we’re getting access to Molten Tigrex as a brand new monstie, in addition to a much harder Kulve Taroth fight that players can take on in co-op. Then a week later on October 7, players will be able to get the iconic Dreadking Rathalos as a monster and take on a variety of new challenging quests that await them at the same time.

The first update launches on September 30 with the second coming October 7. Check out the trailer for it below: