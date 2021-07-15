Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Netflix Film Gets its First Trailer at Last

Originally unveiled in 2018, Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild has been in the works for quite some time at this point. Its original release date was supposed to be 2019, but things obviously pushed that back quite a bit. Fortunately now, after 3 years, have a trailer at last and it’s nice knowing it was just waiting around all this time. The story follows a cast of characters familiar to those who played Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate on the 3DS, facing down elder dragons threatening to destroy a village and ecosystem around it. It’s up to a group of hunters and one young villager to protect them from the oncoming beasts.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is coming to Netflix on August 12. Check out the official first trailer below: