Monster Hunter Rise PC Launch Trailer Shows off New Features

In just a few days players will be able to begin the hunt in Monster Hunter Rise on PC, and as expected Capcom is ready and prepared with a brand new launch trailer which surprisingly details some brand new features. The new features specifically are filters, which change the entire visual appearance while out on the hunt. This includes nifty black and white, sepia, Japanese-style and more to take on the go while taking down big monsters. This feature is utterly charming looking and will be interesting to see in action in various videos. It’d be nice if these filters also made their way to Switch, but at this time it’s unconfirmed if it’s planned or in the works at all.

Monster Hunter Rise release on Steam starting on January 12. Check out the launch trailer below: