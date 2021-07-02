Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Receives Launch Trailer, Title Updates Highlighted

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is now only a week away from release, and with that we’ve gotten a much better look at what to expect for both end-game content in addition to the future planned title updates. The first title also featured free title updates throughout its lifetime, and this will be no different with tons of challenges and new monsties being made available. The first will be released a little over a week after launch with the Palamute monstie being made available. After that a new co-op monster boss will be added to fight, and later down the line more brand new monsties will be added all leading up to at this time the final update being a large monster boss waiting to challenge hunters who think they have what it takes. The trailer also briefly highlights the end-game monsties that are familiar faces to those who have played Monster Hunter Generations as they’re a slew of deviants that made their debut there.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches on July 9. Check out the launch trailer below: