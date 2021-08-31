Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Third Title Update Coming this Week

Fans have been anticipating brand new content for Monster Hunter Stories 2 as we get ever further through the year. Fortunately the next one is right around the corner, with the third title update planning to release on September 2. This update will include three new monsters namely Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth and Oroshi Kirin. In addition to this even more quests relating to these monsters will be made available on September 16, so players can find brand new ways to challenge these chilling foes and make gear out of them while working on making more powerful teams along the way.

Title update 3 launches on September 2, check out the latest video for the update below: