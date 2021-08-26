Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX Releases this December

Monsters continue to rule! The Monster Rancher series has been popular ever since the first game released on PlayStation in 1997, even getting an anime. Since then, several installments and spin-offs have allowed for the series to grow. Now, the original games are being packaged together for a new release this winter.

In Monster Rancher, you obtain a single monster and train it to learn new attacks and grow its stats. Enter them in battles to reach the top of the rankings. Doing so unlocks potential for new monsters and content. But you can’t always train, you have to let your monsters eat, play and even nap to maintain its strength. With the original games, there were tons of monsters to discover via CDs. This feature is being revamped into a database that players can access instead which should allow you to easily obtain some of the creatures.

Check out the announcement video below for more information. Look for the bundled release on December 9 for Switch, Steam and iOS.