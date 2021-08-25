Morgana Steals the Scene as the Latest Character Revealed for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Rolling around in a ball may be mostly tied into being a monkey, but Morgana is making his place in the role as well when he made a splash on the scene as the latest playable character. Take the cat mascot for a roll as he collects treasure and navigates his way through the maps that await along the way, being more than a phantom thief but a helpful ally in the physics puzzles that are awaiting him all the while. The only catch is Morgana won’t be available at launch, and instead paid DLC for $4.99 that will be available on November 2.

Check out the reveal for Morgana in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania below: