Mortal Shell Key Art

Mortal Shell DLC The Virtuous Cycle Arrives Later this Week, Free for Six Days

Almost exactly one year ago, indie developer Cold Symmetry released their debut title, Mortal Shell, a Dark Souls-inspired title that our review called a “faithful homage” to the subgenre.

Now, to celebrate the game’s one year anniversary, the game will be receiving a brand new piece of DLC, The Virtuous Cycle, which adds a roguelike-style mode that offers a unique and ever-changing way to experience the world of Fallgrim. As shown off in the launch trailer below, The Virtuous Cycle also features over 125 additional abilities, a new transforming weapon and a new shell with several shades. For players that already own the game, Cold Symmetry will be offering the new DLC free of charge from August 18-23, after which it will be available for purchase at $7.99.

Mortal Shell is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.