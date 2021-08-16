Mortal Shell DLC The Virtuous Cycle Arrives Later this Week, Free for Six Days

Almost exactly one year ago, indie developer Cold Symmetry released their debut title, Mortal Shell, a Dark Souls-inspired title that our review called a “faithful homage” to the subgenre.

Now, to celebrate the game’s one year anniversary, the game will be receiving a brand new piece of DLC, The Virtuous Cycle, which adds a roguelike-style mode that offers a unique and ever-changing way to experience the world of Fallgrim. As shown off in the launch trailer below, The Virtuous Cycle also features over 125 additional abilities, a new transforming weapon and a new shell with several shades. For players that already own the game, Cold Symmetry will be offering the new DLC free of charge from August 18-23, after which it will be available for purchase at $7.99.

Mortal Shell is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.