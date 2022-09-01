Multiversus Shares Teaser Clip for Latest Character from Movie Gremlins

Multiversus has been a hit since it launched and with it people excitedly waiting to see what other characters would make the cut from the Warner Bros. line of characters. The latest that’s been teased is from the cult classic Gremlins, with the trailer showcasing the Mogwai Gizmo hiding away in a chest. It seems to be implied that the playable character will be none other than Gizmo himself based on the tweet mentioning a fuzzy friend coming on Tuesday. Regardless it’ll be exciting to see the official reveal next week for the latest character to join the Multiversus roster!

Check back on Tuesday for more information