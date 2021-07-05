My Friend Pedro: Ripe For Revenge Goes Bananas This August

My Friend Pedro will be peeling onto mobile devices next month via the newly announcedMy Friend Pedro: Ripe For Revenge. This newest entry in the series has players helping their potassium-rich friend save their family and get revenge on those who took them.

According to Devolver Digital, the title will feature dozens of levels, push players to pull off stylish shooting feats on foot, skateboard or motorcycle, and it will offer even greater challenges via “Blood Rush” mode for highly-skilled players; it’s all going to be free-to-play too. Interested fans can pre-register now on the game’s website.

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge releases August 5 for iOS and Android devices. Check out our review of the original My Friend Pedro for a complete picture of what helping the talking banana involves.