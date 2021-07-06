ACE Team and Nacon Reveal Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

One could argue that Chilean developers ACE Team have a bit of a hit-or-miss record when it comes to their games. One thing that can’t be argued about, though, is the fact that their games are rarely ever boring, never being afraid to explore bizarre worlds and concepts. And this is on full display with their latest title, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, which was revealed during today’s Nacon Connect, and whose reveal trailer you can check out below.

As the title may suggest, Artifacts of Chaos takes place in the same world as ACE’s Zeno Clash games, Zenozoik. Here, players will control Pseudo, a powerful warrior out on a hunt for the titular artifacts. And as expected, this hunt just happens to involve a ton of third-person combat with a ton a of strange creatures, but also with one twist: The rules of these battle are all determined by a ritual that involves a dice game of some kind. Outside of this, details are still sparse for the moment, but expect more info soon on Clash: Artifacts of Chaos ahead of its release later this year for PC, XSX, PS5, XB1, and PS4.