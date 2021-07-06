Robocop: Rogue City Logo Header

Nacon, Teyon to Develop New RoboCop Video Game

By

It’s nearly two decades since RoboCop got its last video game adaptation and while the titular cybernetic hero has made cameo appearances here and there — most notably as a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat — developer Teyon look to be bringing the license back into the realm of video game adaptation for both PC and consoles. Making the announcement during today’s Nacon Connect, RoboCop: Rogue City is described as having an original story set within the world of the series’ first three films.

But that’s all we know about the game’s premise; little was shown during today’s announcement outside of a tonal, teaser trailer so who knows what style of gameplay will be present amid the game’s implied setting of fictional, future-set Detroit. RoboCop: Rogue City is planned to release sometime in 2023.