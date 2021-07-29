Nagato (Reanimated) Coming to Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

One of the best arcs of Naruto Shippuden came with the arrival of Pain destroying the entirety of the Hidden Leaf Village. It was orchestrated by Nagato who controlled six individual figures but he is able to do everything they can even on his own. Now, Nagato is being added to Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

Nagato’s Reanimated version is coming to the game part of Season Pass 4. In the reveal trailer we see him using the Animal Path against his former sensei, Jiraiya then launches the Asura Path in combat against Naruto. He can also summon the Gedo Statue for a huge attack. You’ll get to use the rest of the Six Paths of Pain as well.

Fans of the series and character can get excited as Nagato arrives starting July 30. Watch the short video below for a look at the action.