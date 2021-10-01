Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Adds Reanimated Itachi

Itachi Uchiha has been a popular character in the Naruto series ever since debuting. The older brother of Sasuke was said to have betrayed the village and joined with the Akatsuki. After dying in battle against Sasuke he is later reanimated and this is the version being added to Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

In this trailer footage we get a look at some of Itachi’s attacks. He can cast a Shadow Clone substitute that explodes upon impact making for a nice distraction. Both the Tsukiyomi and Yasaka Beads serve as long range techniques. The secret technique is Izanami traps opponents into a repeated loop of sorts, having them transport back to their original position after attacking. Seems there’s lots of trickery to be used when it comes to Itachi.

Check out the video below for a look at him in action.