Neamedia has Pre-Orders for Sonic Collectible Figurines

Don’t blink, or you’ll miss this Sonic the Hedgehog collectible! Neamedia is back having previously released Bomberman and Pac-Man figurines. Now, the Blue Blur is speeding in for fans to order a couple weeks before the release of the movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Sonic has been a big name in games since 1991 and this figurine channels those origins with his old school design. He’s got one hand on the hip and the other pointing up with attitude. This decorative figurine comes in three different versions: classic color, gray and all blue. It’s a few inches high to show off as part of gaming collections, shelf displays and more.

Pre-orders are open now and look to ship in May. Check out the promotional video below and more details on the official website.