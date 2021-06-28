NieR Re[in]carnation Launches in July on iOS, Android Devices

Square Enix and Applibot today announced that NieR Re[in]carnation launches on iOS and Android devices on July 28.

The first mobile title in the NieR series, Re[in]carnation brings the storytelling, music, and whimsy series fans love to iOS and Android devices. An Action Command RPG, players will explore the world and participate in action-packed battles as they delve deep into the story.

Even before launch, NieR Re[in]carnation appears to be making quite the splash. The game has already garnered over 400,000 pre-registrations. If the game gets to 600,000n pre-registrations, all players will receive enough gems to complete 15 summons for free.

NieR Re[in]carnation launches July 28 on compatible iOS and Android devices. It will be a free-to-play game with microtransactions.