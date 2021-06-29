New Deep Dive Video for Dynamic Gameday on Madden NFL 22 Released

EA Sports has released a new deep dive video breaking down the details behind the new Dynamic Gameplay feature that will be in the current generation version of Madden NFL 22. This gameplay element has the potential to really push the game forward and change how the game is played. The video breaks down some of the elements of how the crowd can effect the game and provide a true homefield advantage that will cause mistakes for the visiting team. The video also gets into the second year of Next Gen Stats and how this will further improve player movement and tendencies in the game. You can check out the trailer below and look for Madden NFL 22 to release on August 20.